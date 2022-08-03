ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas assistant Jerrance Howard no longer with program

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard’s program has turned over a second assistant coach with Jerrance Howard leaving the program. Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman first reported the news on Thursday evening and Howard’s name is no longer listed in the school’s staff directory. An Illinois...
Former Husker Kayla Caffey transfers to Texas

Former Husker middle blocker Kayla Caffey has announced she is transferring to Texas. The Omaha World-Herald reports that after a season where she earned second-team All-American honors, Caffey announced she was entering the transfer portal on July 28 upon learning she would not be on an athletic scholarship if she remained at Nebraska this fall.
College Football HQ

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Texas in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Texas football schedule for the Longhorns' 2022 season. 2022 Texas Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UL Monroe Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Alabama Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UTSA Week 4, Sept. 24 at ...
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Austin Chronicle

Fifth Annual KOKEFEST Brings Clint Black and More to Hutto

In Austin music's founding mythos of the convergence of rednecks and hippies, KOKE-FM served as essential a role as the Armadillo World Headquarters or Willie Nelson's moving to town. In 1972, sensing the emerging local culture, the frequency debuted a new format that liberally expanded on the tide of country rock to help define "progressive country," the sound that would become Austin's calling card throughout the decade.
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
EASTside Magazine

The Best Bowls in Austin

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos by Brittany Dawn Short, Baptiste Despois, & Will Bowling. East Austin is chock-full of culinary delights, but there are only so many tacos one can eat before searching out a meal that is not handheld. There’s something about the shape of a bowl that lends itself to careful arrangement of ingredients, delightful variation in textures, and diverse flavor profiles, allowing it to house an incredible number of gorgeous dishes. Ranging from sunup bites to sunset dinners, from sweet to savory, and reaching across culinary lines, this line-up of the best bowls brings together creative, flavor-packed, and wholesome meals from all over the Eastside.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing

Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
