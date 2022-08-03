ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Salem moves to streaming: NBC to move ‘Days of Our Lives’ to Peacock in September

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGkWa_0h3kKkao00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The residents of Salem will soon be exclusive to streaming.

The long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is leaving the NBC broadcast schedule, with the series moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting September 12.

Subscribers to the Comcast-owned streamer can also catch up with earlier episodes, as well as the spinoff series, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Ads are coming to a Netflix subscription plan: Here’s what we know

In place of the show, NBC stations will have a new midday news program, NBC News Daily. The hourlong newscast will feature updated stories from reporters like Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

The move will end the “Days of Our Lives” streak as NBC’s longest-running series. The show aired its 14,000 th episode in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
City
Salem, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Radford
Person
Kate Snow
Kait 8

Arkansas church helping expecting mothers

BRYANT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the need for resources for expecting mothers is greater than ever, and a group in Bryant is trying to do just that. Content partner KARK said Family Church Bryant is planning to build a home for women who become pregnant...
BRYANT, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Days Of Our Lives#Comcast#Nbc News Daily#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy