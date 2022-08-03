Gunther Wants To Wrestle John Cena And Anyone Else Considered 'Elite'

CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.

