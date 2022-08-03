Gunther Wants To Wrestle John Cena And Anyone Else Considered 'Elite'

Read on www.fightful.com
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
John Cena Gets Married Again
John Cena has been lucky in love as he recently married Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time in Vancouver, British Columbia over the weekend according to TMZ. Shay and Cena originally got married in October of 2020 in a private ceremony due to the pandemic, but it seems that they finally got to celebrate with their friends and family.
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Vince McMahon Name-Dropped on AEW Dynamite
Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was referenced on AEW Dynamite. After attacking the Gunn Club ahead of their Dumpster Match, Max Caster of The Acclaimed got on the mic to dish out his signature freestyle rap in his entrance. Caster, who is known to push the envelope with his rhymes, name-dropped former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in just his second bar. "No filter, we aint Instagram" Caster said. "We'll make the A-- Boys retire like Vince McMahon."
UFC Fighter Sam Alvey: I Want So Desprately To Be In WWE, I Love That Sport
UFC fighter Sam Alvey believes he may be at the end of his run with the MMA juggernaut and, if that's true, more than anything, he wants to transition into being a WWE Superstar. Sam Alvey has an MMA record of 33-17-1 and as he gets ready to take on...
Road Dogg Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE has seen multiple changes since Vince McMahon officially resigned from all positions within WWE on July 22nd via Twitter, with one of the main changes in the landscape being 14-time World Champion Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, taking over as head of creative for the company moving forward. Seemingly everyone in wrestling has been asked to comment on the massive change, including Levesque’s best friends.
Undisputed Elite Implodes On 8/3 AEW Dynamite, Hung Bucks Reunite
Adam Cole made his long awaited return to AEW programming on the August 3 Dynamite. In his opening promo, Cole revealed that he still isn't medically cleared to wrestle. Cole proclaimed he was going to make a decision as a leader, saying that the Undisputed Elite couldn't wrestle in the upcoming trios tournament. After the Young Bucks questioned Cole on what he meant, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish attacked them from behind as Cole noted that the two wouldn't be physically capable of doing the tournament.
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
Anthony Bowens Wants 'Daddy John Cena' To Scissor Him
The Acclaimed have a new daddy. Fresh off their Dumpster match victory over The Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) on AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed found a new WWE Hall of Fame daddy. John Cena has praised Max Caster in the past for his raps and seemingly gave more praise...
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing
Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
WWE Producers For Raw & Smackdown In Vince McMahon's First Week Out Of Power
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for July 25. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce. - Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes. Smackdown 7/29:. - GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris pARK. - McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce. - Aliya vs. Lacey...
Kevin Nash Believes Raw’s 3-Hour Runtime Hurts WWE, Wants To See An M-Rated Product
Kevin Nash wants to see WWE programming increase its maturity level. Kevin Nash has always desired to see the pro wrestling world in a more mature light. While the WWF New Generation was filled with characters that were dentists, sanitation workers, failed rock stars, fitness gurus, and Bob Backlund, Diesel was flipping off The Undertaker and mouthing the word “motherfucker” after losing the WWE Championship to Bret Hart.
