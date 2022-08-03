Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th

Read on www.nbc29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
CPD looking to fill some open positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking to bring on some new hires. The department has job openings for both experienced officers and new recruits. CPD is hoping to send 10 people to recruit school in January. “It’s going to challenge you. You’re going to do things...
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
WSLS
Lynchburg back-to-school event to provide free school supplies, shoes, haircuts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, there will be a special back-to-school event to help families get the supplies they need. One Community, One Voice is sponsoring the free event at the University of Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with fun activities and prizes, they’ll be handing...
NBC 29 News
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
New recycling program lets people reprocess their mattress
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Public Schools introduce new teachers
Appomattox County Public Schools introduced its new teacher hires for the 2022-23 school year on Friday at Appomattox Elementary School. The teachers were treated to a lunch and broke up into meeting rooms afterward. See the full list of teachers in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support...
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
schillingshow.com
Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit
Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
NBC 29 News
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
Comments / 1