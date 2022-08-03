FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus

Read on www.wtvm.com
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police. The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried...
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings
OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angela Chavez appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning, August 5, following her Wednesday night arrest. Chavez was arrested following the identification of her husband’s body. A death Investigation began for 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez Wednesday, August 3, a day after being reported missing....
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Hogansville. Police responded to Ware Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Unfortunately, one of the victims died at the hospital due to their injuries.
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder
Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
Nearly 500 grams of fentanyl found in Columbus man’s house, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, man faces a maximum $10 million fine after he pled guilty to intending to distribute fentanyl and adjacent drugs, according to the United States Attorneys Office for Middle District of Georgia. 31-year-old Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, faces a minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum […]
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
LANETT: Woman arrested, man charged after falsely calling in bomb to evade traffic stop
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — One woman was arrested and one man was charged after a bomb threat was falsely called in to the local Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to the Lanett Police Department. 26-year-old Robert Leatherwood of Lanett, Alabama, was pulled over by police on Aug. 2. Police say that Leatherwood asked that 22-year-old […]
Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
