NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley

The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
CHICAGO, IL
Tina Howell

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injury

Just a little over a week into training camp and the New Orleans Saints have lost their first player for the season. On Friday, Saints rookie safety Smoke Monday was placed on IR after suffering a torn ACL. Monday sustained the knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. No details were given at that time, it was just said to be a “significant injury.” Monday took to his Instagram account to thank the team for taking a chance on him and those who have checked on him since the announcement was made.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

New York Giants claim Cleveland corner off waivers, host OL tryouts

Joe Schoen has been actively looking to add depth to the New York Giants. Through waivers, he acquired cornerback, Nate Meadors. Along with him, the Giants brought in offensive tackles Will Holden, Mitch Hyatt, and Kyle Murphy yesterday. None of these three players were signed. Meadors is 25 years old...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here are five key preseason games for 49ers fans to watch

The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ward sets expectations high for 49ers secondary in 2022

The 49ers are expecting better from their secondary ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Last year, San Francisco was near the bottom regarding interceptions (9) and pass deflections (55), so there's plenty of room for improvement. Furthermore, NFL quarterbacks possessed a passer rating of 99.4 when facing the 49ers' pass...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Could Jimmy Garoppolo end up with the Rams?

As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football
FOX Sports

Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady excused from Friday practice

When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury

The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook

SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

