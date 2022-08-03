Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers
The Giants bolster their depth at safety in the wake of the Dane Belton injury.
Football heaven's gate finally open for LeRoy Butler during Hall of Fame enshrinement
Green Bay Packer safety LeRoy Butler focused on his family and the long journey to Canton during his Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement speech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
Yardbarker
DeVonta Smith has a Groin Injury | The Eagles Need Him to Rest
Over the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles added elite talent to the roster. Perhaps the best addition to the team was the trade that brought in wide receiver A.J. Brown to work opposite DeVonta Smith. With Brown on the team, Smith does not need to shoulder the bulk of the pass-catching...
NBC Sports
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Projecting the Bears' depth chart following first week of training camp
The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first full week of training camp practices, which included two padded and five non-padded workouts. While it’s still early into the summer — with preseason set to kick off next week — there has been plenty of developments at some key positions. With starting jobs and roster spots on the line, there are some players who are making a strong case.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson responds to Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?”. Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years...
NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
Yardbarker
Bears Sign LB DeMarquis Gates
Lombardo notes that Gates was considered the top linebacker in the USFL last season. Gates, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in May of 2018. He was released after two months and had a brief stint with the Commanders. Gates...
Comments / 0