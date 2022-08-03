Read on www.ocala-news.com
ocala-news.com
Wild Orange Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The sun was setting beautifully behind the clouds at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host weekly Tyke Hikes
A free weekly hiking event for young children is kicking off at the Fort King National Historic Landmark on Friday, August 12 at 9 a.m. During the 30-minute ‘Tyke Hike’ event, families and their small children (ages 2 to 4) will explore the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
ocala-news.com
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week
Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
click orlando
Florida Department of Transportation puts northern Turnpike extension on hold
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will, for the moment, no longer pursue a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike past its northern terminus in Wildwood. In an update posted this week to the project’s online changelog, FDOT said it acted on local community feedback from...
ocala-news.com
Paddock Mall offering free backpacks to students on August 6
The Paddock Mall will be handing out free backpacks to local students during its ‘Back 2 School Bash’ event on Saturday, August 6. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paddock Mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Atlas V Rocket Launch Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this view of the Atlas V rocket launch as seen from Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Charles Duncan for sharing!
usf.edu
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
villages-news.com
New Hilton brand hotel now open off County Road 466A in Wildwood
Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s All Suites portfolio, has announced the official opening of its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages – the area’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel. The hotel offers pet-friendly and eco-friendly accommodations. Boasting 96 spacious studio and one-bedroom suites across...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
