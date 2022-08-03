ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Indiana congresswoman Jackie Walorski among four people killed in crash

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, killed in car crash 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people died in a head-on collision including Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday east of South Bend, Indiana, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 03: Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference in the Capitol on legislation that would increase the accountability of the Veterans Affairs Department. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Authorities said a car veered over the center lane and hit the congresswoman's SUV.

All three occupants in one of the cars — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries.

The sole occupant of the other car, Edith Schmucker, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walorski was 58 years old.

She was elected to represent Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes South Bend, in 2012 after serving three terms in the statehouse. She was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee and served on the Ways and Means Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed Walorski's death in a tweeted statement from her office, noting that her husband, Dean Swihart, was informed the congresswoman had been killed in the collision.

"She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," the statement said. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Tributes for Walorski quickly poured in from elected officials on both sides of the aisle and members of Indiana's congressional delegation.

Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the Ways and Means panel, said the congresswoman was "the 'happy Hoosier' who would light up a room with her joy, passion, brilliance and love of life."

"There is nothing [Walorski] couldn't do," he tweeted .

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said on Twitter she is "absolutely heartbroken," and "my heart goes out to the families of each of the victims," while fellow Indiana Rep. Jim Banks praised Walorski as a "true public servant — selfless, humble, and compassionate."

"From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace," he said in a statement. "She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly."

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also represented Indiana in the House before serving as governor, said he and his wife are praying for Walorski's family, and the families of Potts and Thomson.

"She served Indiana in the statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed," he said in a pair of tweets .

Indiana Sen. Todd Young tweeted that he is "truly devastated" by Walorski's death and said she "loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I'll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship."

Vicki Newman
3d ago

What very sad news for all the people of Indiana. She represented her district with distinction and honor. She will be sorely missed. Please pray for her family and friends during this very difficult and emotional time. May she rest in peace.

