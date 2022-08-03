ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Tower Road Bridge replaced in Perry Township

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago

From Staff Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sR13c_0h3kJxmo00

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27.com

Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
LITITZ, PA
Times News

Appeal period expires for PennDOT plan to toll

Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday. Once the court signs off on an agreement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass

Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Perry County, PA
Government
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

State DEP conducts black fly spraying operation in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New solar installation planned for Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Ledger#Urban Construction
abc27.com

I-81 north crash in Carlisle cleared, residual delays remain

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 was causing issues for both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway. According to 511pa.com, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction in place.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Weeks after Dauphin County road repaved, UGI rips it up

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Thunderstorm, flood warnings issued for York County

Thunderstorm and flood warnings have been issued to parts of York County, according to the National Weather Service. The thunderstorm warning includes York, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Ryler Run-Queens Gate, Hallam, Wrightsville, Yorklyn, Windsor and Yoe, according to the NWS. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

House damaged by fire in Dauphin County

Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident

YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

1K+
Followers
610
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy