Tower Road Bridge replaced in Perry Township

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
Plans for tolling the I-83/South Bridge and eight other major interstate bridges across Pennsylvania are now all but dead. The appeal period for the state Department of Transportation to challenge a Commonwealth Court ruling that voided the tolling initiative expired on Monday. Once the court signs off on an agreement...
Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners on July 28 tabled the referral of the Village of Good Hope plan. Proposed to be built off Technology Parkway, the planned community would be the township’s first “Traditional Neighborhood Development” that would encompass upscale housing, recreational and small businesses amenities.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was scheduled to conduct black fly spraying operations in York County on Thursday, the county's Office of Emergency Management announced. The helicopter used to conduct spraying operations, a Bell 206 with the tail number N655HA, could be observed flying...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project.
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 was causing issues for both the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway. According to 511pa.com, the crash is on Interstate 81 northbound 1.9 miles south of Exit 52A: US 11 North- New Kingstown. There is a lane restriction in place.
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT just paved a Dauphin County Road only for it to be ripped up a few weeks later. Neighbors in Swatara Township are annoyed. UGI is digging up part of Chambers Hill Road, saying PennDOT approved its permit, but PennDOT says it told UGI to do the work before the paving was done.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Thunderstorm and flood warnings have been issued to parts of York County, according to the National Weather Service. The thunderstorm warning includes York, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Ryler Run-Queens Gate, Hallam, Wrightsville, Yorklyn, Windsor and Yoe, according to the NWS. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. The...
Emergency dispatchers say fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Dauphin Borough Tuesday night. Crews were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue in Middle Paxton Township just before 10 p.m. Firefighters were evacuated from the building for their safety. The cause of the...
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. According to 511PA.com,...
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
