Who Vanderbilt hired as its new public address announcers for football, baseball and soccer

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Joe Devo and Dave Joseph are Vanderbilt's new public address announcers for the Commodores' football, baseball and soccer programs.

Deyo, a Spring Hill resident, has nine years and 300 games experience as a public address announcer. He has worked with Lipscomb and announced games for the Atlantic Sun Conference basketball tournament.

He is an Idaho graduate who was a finalist in the Tennessee Titans public address announcer search in 2021.

Joseph is Mt. Juliet resident who worked with the Los Angeles Kings for seven seasons, as well as on events and games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Galaxy, UCLA and USC.

He was the public address announcer for the 2014 Stanley Cup, 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2020 AHL All-Star Game and 2021 MLS All-Star Game.

Joseph is a native of Ishpeming, Michigan, and a graduate of Hofstra, where he served as captain of the hockey team.

He was also a finalist in the Titans’ public address announcer search in 2021.

The Vanderbilt Athletics public address announcer search was spearheaded by an internal committee. The four-step process began with all applicants submitting recordings, followed by interviews and a second round of recordings.

Candidates then went through live auditions followed by a fan vote.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

