ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern football starts camp with two players missing on a soggy Wednesday

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jason Dumas hoping to lift Southern defense

Coming out of St. James High School four years ago, Jason Dumas was an all-state defensive tackle who could hardly get a nibble from college recruiters because of his size. He had two offers that quickly became one when Kent State said he was too small for their switch to a 3-4 defensive set.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Tiger Band to perform in PMAC ahead of football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU athletic department has announced several game day changes in a letter to football fans. One of the biggest changes involves the PMAC. The arena will open to fans five hours before evening games in Tiger Stadium. Tailgaters will have access to public restrooms and a welcome escape from outside heat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dooley
tigerdroppings.com

Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience

When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Packers#Jaguars#Troy#American Football#Southern#Florida Memorial
theadvocate.com

New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title

--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
College Football
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar

68TH TERREBONNE SPORTSMAN’S LEAGUE FISHING RODEO: Final day weigh-in East Park Recreation Center, Houma. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. WHITETAIL DEER PROGRAM: 5 p.m, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Fee...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy