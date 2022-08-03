Southern football starts camp with two players missing on a soggy Wednesday

Read on www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Five-Star LSU Target Nyckoles Harbor Dominates Competition
The two-sport athlete continues his excellence on the track, locks in LSU official visit
LSU RB Tre Bradford No Longer With Program, Importance of John Emery
The Oklahoma transfer is off the roster, making a big year from John Emery that much more imperative
tigerdroppings.com
BK is Saban coming from MSU
BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
theadvocate.com
Jason Dumas hoping to lift Southern defense
Coming out of St. James High School four years ago, Jason Dumas was an all-state defensive tackle who could hardly get a nibble from college recruiters because of his size. He had two offers that quickly became one when Kent State said he was too small for their switch to a 3-4 defensive set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Mike Williams had history-making career in 1970s as defensive back
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Saturday marks 29 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 29, Mike Williams:. 29 Mike Williams. CB/S, 1972-74.
Tiger Band to perform in PMAC ahead of football games
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU athletic department has announced several game day changes in a letter to football fans. One of the biggest changes involves the PMAC. The arena will open to fans five hours before evening games in Tiger Stadium. Tailgaters will have access to public restrooms and a welcome escape from outside heat.
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon completes LSU basketball's nonconference schedule; see who the Tigers will play
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has completed the nonconference part of his first schedule with the Tigers. According to a contract obtained by The Advocate, LSU will take on Texas-Arlington in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 2 — or Nov. 30. While the game is set for...
LSU Commit Jeremiah Hughes Prepared to Carry "DBU" Tradition in Death Valley
The 2023 lockdown cornerback has high expectations, passion for this LSU program
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's Brian Kelly has developed a clear trend in his first season
The biggest questions for Brian Kelly going into his first season at LSU are obvious ones: Will he be able to return the Tigers to their championship-contending ways, and how long will that take?. As they say in those financial consulting TV commercials, past performance is no guarantee of future...
tigerdroppings.com
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience
When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tony Jones Jr., former Notre Dame RB, reflects on Brian Kelly at LSU
Count former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. as a big fan of LSU coach Brian Kelly. And he wants LSU players to know that if they stick with Kelly he can lead them to much success. “Coach Kelly is going to bring some great stuff there…all them kids...
tigerdroppings.com
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Check out the Outdoors calendar
68TH TERREBONNE SPORTSMAN’S LEAGUE FISHING RODEO: Final day weigh-in East Park Recreation Center, Houma. RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org. THURSDAY. WHITETAIL DEER PROGRAM: 5 p.m, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Fee...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
Comments / 0