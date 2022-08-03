Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority conducting leak repair Wednesday night

Read on www.ktlo.com
KTLO
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
KYTV
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
KTLO
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
KTLO
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
KTLO
Baxter Health celebrates grand opening of remodeled 5 South Unit
Baxter Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled Baxter Health Auxiliary 5 South Surgical Services nursing unit at an open-house Thursday, attended by hospital leadership, local dignitaries and Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation donors. 5 South Surgical Services is said to be a nursing unit serving patients under the...
KTLO
Land annexation on Mountain Home City Council agenda
The Mountain Home City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6.Items on the agenda include an ordinance annexing certain lands to the City of Mountain Home and for other purposes; amending an ordinance to expand and redefine the job classification and compensation plan in order to enhance efficient management within the departments of the city; and an ordinance adopting an updated personnel policy handbook and matters affecting the status of employees of the city.
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
KYTV
Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
KTLO
BRAD Weatherization Program accepting applications
The Black River Area Development (BRAD) Corporation is accepting applications for its free Weatherization Assistance Program. BRAD Weatherization, an energy efficiency program of the Arkansas Energy Office and Department of Energy, is available in all eight area Arkansas counties (Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton). BRAD Weatherization...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Taney County. Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Ark., died in the crash. Emergency personnel responded to the head-on crash Thursday just before midnight near U.S. 65 and Bear Creek Road. Investigators say McSpadden was traveling...
KTLO
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
KYTV
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
KTLO
Gassville man injured when vehicle collided with tree
A Gassville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Baxter County. Forty-four-year-old Richard Ewing was extricated from his vehicle and transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected serious injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ewing was traveling on...
KTLO
Flippin man injured after driving recklessley, striking tree
A Flippin man allegedly driving in a reckless manner in Baxter County resulted in him driving off the road and striking a tree. Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Wood was transported Saturday afternoon to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as suspected minor injuries. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office,...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
