Monaco will launch important offer for Juventus midfielder if they secure CL spot

'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘wants London move’, Bernardo Silva to Barcelona close, Cristiano Ronaldo latest
THE Frenkie de Jong saga is set to go down to the wire as the transfer window hots up. Manchester United have had a £72m bid accepted by Barcelona and have insisted they would not pursue the player if they didn't believe he wanted to join. But Todd Boehly...
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea's 'Classic' Victory Over Everton
Chelsea beat Frank Lampard's Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in the opening day of the Premier League, but Thomas Tuchel's post-match interview was full of mixed emotions.
Yardbarker
Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
Chelsea Join Race To Sign Defender Nikola Milenkovic
The Blues have reportedly shown interest in the 24-year-old's services as their need to sign a centreback grows.
Yardbarker
Everton and Chelsea make approach for Barcelona star
Everton and Chelsea have made an approach to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. With Barcelona experiencing financial difficulty this summer, Depay could be one of the players they are forced to sell in the coming weeks. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have been brought to the club, so Depay could see his game time limited.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United In Dialogue With Club For Striker
Manchester United are in dialogue with RB Salzburg over a possible deal for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, claims Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports. Manchester are in dialogue with Austrian top flight side RB Salzburg over a deal for striker Benjamin Sesko, claims a journalist from Sky Sports. The 19-year-old forward...
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
Yardbarker
Juventus financial limitations could see more players arrive on loan
Juventus are not in the best financial position at the moment as they continue to bolster their squad. The Bianconeri remains one of the best teams in Italy and we expect them to compete for the Scudetto in this campaign again. However, after failing to win a single trophy in...
ESPN
Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
Erik Ten Hag Clarifies Claims About Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Game Early
Erik Ten Hag has clarified questions about Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving early' in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
MLS・
‘I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’: Erik ten Hag tries to salvage situation with Manchester United
Things are looking up for Manchester United after a successful run of preseason games. Despite that, they are still dealing with a potentially catastrophic transfer situation when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is reportedly looking to move to a club that will be playing in the Champions League this upcoming campaign, and has been […] The post ‘I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’: Erik ten Hag tries to salvage situation with Manchester United appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
Sadio Mane: Senegal star tipped to succeed at Bayern Munich
A Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup winner with Liverpool, Sadio Mane is now embarking on a new chapter in his career at Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old forward joined the German giants for a fee of £35m after six years at Anfield, where he scored 120 goals in 269 games.
