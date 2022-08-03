ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Can’t Get Enough of This $5 Mascara: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Looking for the best budget mascara? TikTokers have been raving about a drugstore lash paint that you can buy online for $5 or less.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara has been the No. 1 best-selling mascara on Amazon for months now. Designed to give you the false lash effect without false lashes, the popular Lash Princess mascara serves up a voluminous look at a budget-friendly price, and based on more than 273,000 Amazon reviews and tons of TikTok reviews , it’s easy to see why so many people are absolutely obsessed with this makeup must-have.

Essence mascara has been on best-sellers list for a couple of years now. It’s so popular, in fact, that a tube of mascara sells every 10 seconds, according to People .

The manufacturer recommends applying one coat for instant defined volume, and 2-3 coats for a bolder, more voluminous look. Lash Princess all-day wear mascara features a conic fiber brush to sculpt and coat every lash giving you definition and volume without globs or clumps.

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara

$4.99


1

The popular Lash Princess mascara retails for $4.99 at Amazon and other major retailers such as Target , CVS , Ulta Beauty and Walmart . The mascara is alcohol-free, paraben-free, oil-free and fragrance-free.

Founded in 2001, Essence Cosmetics is a boutique brand “dedicated to bringing affordable, fun, and high quality products into the serious world of cosmetics.”

Want more Essence Cosmetics products? The Lash Princess family includes Sculpted Volume Mascara , False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara , Princess Curl Mascara and Princess Volume Mascara . Besides mascara, Essence Cosmetics carries an array of eyeliners (pencils, liquid eyeliner and waterproof eyeliner), eyeshadow, highlighter, makeup brushes , brow gel, brow pencils, lipgloss and more.

Billboard

Billboard

