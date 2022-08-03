Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region.

“Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it straight out into those communities that need it most.”

The new outreach came in the form of an RV outfitted with medical equipment to perform a variety of care for nearby and far-flung destinations.

“The mobile clinic will operate under two functions, general medical care and women’s health services,” Masters said. “Vital services such as cancer and health screenings, STREP and flu tests, referrals to dentists and OBGYN services and so much more.”

The vehicle was made possible largely through private donations, according to Ballad Health Foundation president Jack Simpson. The expansion’s biggest contributor was PYA, an accounting and healthcare consultation firm based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Masters said the partnership between Ballad and PYA has stood for several decades, and was only made stronger through the new foray into mobile medicine.

“We have been looking to expand healthcare into our rural and remote areas for a long time,” Masters said.” We’ve been providing mobile mammography for decades so to be able to provide more services, it’s so encouraging.”

