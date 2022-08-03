Juventus revive interest in Udinese youngster due to unconvincing left-backs

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic in the past hours and reports are even going as far as talking about the possible bids for the player but it’s not the right move for United.
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan doesn't think that Ben Chilwell will be frozen out of Chelsea due to the signing of Marc Cucurella.
Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
