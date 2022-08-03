ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure

When the Philadelphia Phillies traded Mickey Moniak plus minor leaguer Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels for Noah Syndergaard, the move was met with near-universal praise from Philly fans not just for what their favorite team got back, but for what they traded away too. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, […] The post Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Saturday in Game 1

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Gosselin is being replaced at third base by Jose Rojas versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 59 plate appearances this season, Gosselin has a...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Syracuse Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies
thecomeback.com

Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency

One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy