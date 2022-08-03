Read on www.tri-cityherald.com
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure
When the Philadelphia Phillies traded Mickey Moniak plus minor leaguer Jadiel Sanchez to the Los Angeles Angels for Noah Syndergaard, the move was met with near-universal praise from Philly fans not just for what their favorite team got back, but for what they traded away too. The first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, […] The post Mickey Moniak has hurt feelings about Phillies tenure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Scott Boras explains why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals
So, why did Hosmer decline to join the Nats? According to his longtime agent, Scott Boras, it was all about avoiding a rebuilding situation like the one currently ongoing in Washington.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month
These Philadelphia Phillies prospects earned minor league Player of the Month honors for July.
Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Saturday in Game 1
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Gosselin is being replaced at third base by Jose Rojas versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 59 plate appearances this season, Gosselin has a...
Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium
Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday
Even Gabe Kapler's first ejection wasn't enough to fire up the Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler has spent a lot of time this season preaching the importance of keeping your cool. Carlos Rodón has been his best player, but at times after Rodón's emotion has shown on the field, Kapler has talked about how it's important to conserve that energy for the mound.
MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres
August 6 - The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the third Friday night, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game weekend series.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is getting closer to a return, as Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that he’s en route to Double-A San Antonio. He’ll soon begin a rehab assignment there, which is the final step before he makes it back to Petco Park.
Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency
One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
