New York Times: Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case

Read on montco.today
Related
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
NBC Philadelphia
Abducted Woman Found, Chester City Murder Suspect Arrested
Lee la historia en español aquí. A woman alleged abducted Friday by a murder suspect in Chester City, Pennsylvania, was found in North Carolina, and her alleged abductor was arrested. Shameeka Thompson, 31, was found unharmed Friday night with her abductor by police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the...
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
Police Identify Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 19th and Berks Streets. Police identified the man as Diniar Khawyne Camp of Philadelphia. Police say they found him dead on the street shot multiple times throughout his body. They are still searching for the shooter. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Delco Cyberstalker Learns His Fate For Sending More Than 100 Threatening Texts To Woman
A 25-year-old Delaware County man has learned his fate after nearly a year of cyberstalking a woman, federal authorities said. Karanjot Singh, of Upper Darby, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 to eight months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. Singh...
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
Philly police investigate shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and three others injured.
Police Officials Discover Man’s Body In Schuylkill River Near Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police officials pulled a man’s body from the Schuylkill River near the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood on Friday morning, according to fire radio. The body was discovered near the 1600 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. The man was in his 40s. Police are investigating the incident.
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. toddler was severely burned before she died with drugs in her system, officials say
A 2-year-old girl who died shortly after being found unresponsive in a home in Cherry Hill home last month was severely burned and had a “discharge” coming from her nose and mouth, charging documents say. The girl, who has been only identified by her initials, later tested positive...
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
delawarevalleynews.com
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills
A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
Police Identify Man Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 3