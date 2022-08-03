Read on www.yardbarker.com
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Match Report: Liverpool Vs Blackburn | Women's Friendly
Liverpool Women's team beat Blackburn Rovers Women 3-1 at Prenton Park as they look to build momentum towards the start of the season.
Sean Lazzerini leads Scotland’s surge with light-heavyweight boxing gold
As Sean Lazzerini fought his way into a Commonwealth Games final on Saturday afternoon, the biggest day of his budding career so far, he approached the moment with unrelenting confidence: “I’m on fire,” he said. “And everyone is getting it.”. A day later, as he stared...
