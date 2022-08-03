‘A long time coming’: Charlotte apartment complex fixes disabled vet’s home after QCN report

Read on www.fox46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CATS cuts bus service on busiest routes
At Charlotte’s main bus station uptown this week, two Charlotte Area Transit System employees were passing out flyers, trying to get the word out: Big schedule changes are coming to the bus system. They met with passengers, telling them that a bus that once arrived every 15 minutes may...
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Cabarrus County home after an intense lightning storm Thursday night, authorities said. Paul Lof shared video with Channel 9 of the flames shooting through the roof of the house on Fairmead Drive. Cabarrus County emergency communications said the call...
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
Neighbors hope to save beloved community pool in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — For nearly six decades, the Coulwood Community Pool has been the place for families in west Charlotte to make memories. But the aging pool needs repairs, and if they’re not made soon, it may have to close for good. The pool has been a gathering spot...
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman accused of stealing from family’s home after interviewing for nanny job, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a family’s home after she interviewed for a nanny position, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, interviewed for a nanny position at a home on Aug. 2. She later returned and used...
fox46.com
EASTLAND YARDS: Charlotte breaks ground on Eastland site development that has sat vacant for years
The new project will help bring commercial amenities, jobs, and housing to east Charlotte. EASTLAND YARDS: Charlotte breaks ground on Eastland …. Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Fort Mill …. 2YH: Understanding new breastfeeding guidelines. Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, …. Thursday, August...
Old hotel converted to affordable housing for Mecklenburg County's homeless residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people experiencing chronic homelessness in Mecklenburg County recently into a first-of-its-kind apartment building Wednesday, including several who were displaced by the removal of Charlotte's Tent City last year. Roof Above opened State Employees' Credit Union The Rise on Clanton last week and began moving...
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Where will the next light rail station in South End be?
CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System will hold two public hearings for a new light rail stop in South End. At last check, CATS is adding the stop at the Publix or Atherton Mill. The Charlotte City Council approved a $1.9 million contract last year to...
fox46.com
Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership. Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven to …. Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards. 1 dead in multi-vehicle...
WBTV
Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Comments / 0