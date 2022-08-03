Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes

Read on www.wral.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind
The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.
Want affordable housing options in Raleigh? Come to this event Saturday.
On Aug. 6, Raleigh officials will host an open house on rental options, with some refreshments.
Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth
Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
cbs17
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
WRAL
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
alamancenews.com
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Some restaurants in Raleigh fully staffed despite covid surges and summer vacations
Some Raleigh restaurants are bucking the national trend as other places continue to struggle with staffing.
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Free health clinic in Raleigh offers a chance for people to catch up on medical care
Patients do not need to be insured to get medical care at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
Pedestrian struck along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck early Friday morning at the corner of Calvary Drive and Capital Boulevard. The incident occurred before 2:45 a.m. Police said the person is at the hospital in stable condition. There was no information on the driver or if that person will face...
