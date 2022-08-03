Read on vikingsterritory.com
Ndamukong Suh reportedly not "remotely close" to deal with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans have waited patiently in hopes for good news on the Ndamukong Suh front. Well, there’s an update in the ongoing negotiations, which includes the Vikings and other teams vying for the services of the five-time Pro Bowler. But it isn’t a good one. KSTP’s Darren...
Daunte Culpepper Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss formed one of the NFL's most-entertaining quarterback-wide receiver duos with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Vikings quarterback and wide receiver played together from 1999 through 2004. Not everyone remembers that, though. Some current college football players are too young to remember Culpepper and Moss on...
Breaking down the Cowboys' signing Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a 1-year contract. Cowboys insiders Bobby Belt & Bryan Broaddus give a quick breakdown of the signing.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Jonathan Jones talks Deshaun Watson, Panthers QB competition, Mitchell Trubisky with Garrett Bush in Berea
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports joins Garrett Bush at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea to talk about the upcoming season, Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart.
CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team
There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...
Two Raiders Among PFF's Top-50 Players
The Las Vegas Raiders had just two players make the cut on Pro Football Focus's list of top-50 players in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign Ex-Packers WR Darrius Shepherd
Out goes Tim Patrick, in comes a new wide receiver. On Thursday, two days after losing Patrick to a season-ending ACL injury, the Denver Broncos signed former Green Bay Packers WR Darrius Shepherd, the team announced. A 2019 undrafted free agent, Shepherd played his first two seasons with the Packers,...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays
In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to...
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
