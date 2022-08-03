ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Daunte Culpepper Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss formed one of the NFL's most-entertaining quarterback-wide receiver duos with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Vikings quarterback and wide receiver played together from 1999 through 2004. Not everyone remembers that, though. Some current college football players are too young to remember Culpepper and Moss on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Texas Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports’ 2022 worst-to-first preseason rankings for every Big Ten football team

There have been other preseason predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Big Ten conference. Just ahead of Big Ten Media Days, the 2022 preseason media poll courtesy of Cleveland.com was released. In the Big Ten East, Ohio State picked up all 36 first-place votes. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin garnered 31 first-place votes. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up the next-most first-place votes in the West with three, and finished second in the preseason prediction. The Badgers earned 246 total points, while the Hawkeyes collected 198. There wasn’t quite the separation between No. 2 and No. 3 like fans saw...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign Ex-Packers WR Darrius Shepherd

Out goes Tim Patrick, in comes a new wide receiver. On Thursday, two days after losing Patrick to a season-ending ACL injury, the Denver Broncos signed former Green Bay Packers WR Darrius Shepherd, the team announced. A 2019 undrafted free agent, Shepherd played his first two seasons with the Packers,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Bryant Mckinnie
Person
Micah Parsons
Yardbarker

Cowboys Watch: LB Anthony Barr's Top 3 Vikings Plays

In the midst of their 2022 training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the Dallas Cowboys signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday with a $2 million base and incentives that can push the deal to $3. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, brings valuable veteran leadership to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately

There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy