Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
DPS's New Bell Schedule Leaves Families Scrambling for After-School Care
Durham high schoolers might gain a precious extra hour of sleep this year, but it’s come at a cost to hundreds of younger students. This month, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education approved a new district-wide bell schedule for the 2022–23 school year. It standardizes start times in a three-tier system: elementary schools will now begin at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:30 a.m., and high schools at 9:15 a.m.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
WRAL
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
WRAL
Former teacher, parent pushes for hiring to help students recover learning lost during pandemic
Former teacher, parent pushes for hiring to help students recover learning lost during pandemic. Jenny Jones Coldren, mother of three and a former teacher in Durham Public Schools says," I am concerned that we are not doing the things that would help us recover from it." Reporter: Emily Walkenhorst. Reporter:...
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Durham Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of vacancies by end of August
Durham, N.C. — The first day of school for most traditional calendar students in our area is Aug. 29, and school leaders in Durham are scrambling to add hundreds of people to the payroll. The Durham Public Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at the staff development center,...
Vandals damage community center helping Durham residents find jobs, host meetings
Durham, N.C. — Broken windows, sinks and toilets smashed to pieces was just some of the damage to a community center in Durham. Local leaders in Durham believe vandals are behind the destruction. But, investigators said they don't have any suspects or motive in mind, at this point. Durham...
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
Free health clinic in Raleigh offers a chance for people to catch up on medical care
Patients do not need to be insured to get medical care at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
WRAL
Durham restaurant owners claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assaulting employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham City Council...
WRAL
Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff's office...
National Night Out in Durham's McDougald Terrace aims to give youth a positive outlook on life
Officers were there engaging and strengthening its ties with people who live in the neighborhood.
cbs17
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: McDougald Terrace community must find new place to hold programs after community center vandalized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A community center in Durham can no longer use its space after a break-in occurred on Monday. The TA Grady Community Center is on Lakeland Street in Durham. The center holds the Jobs Plus Program and hosts community meetings for residents. Officials said the building...
cbs17
Franklin County looking for residents to serve on boards, committees
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in their community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees. Any resident can submit an application here. But, you do need to be a resident of Franklin County to serve on one of the committees. There...
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
Want affordable housing options in Raleigh? Come to this event Saturday.
On Aug. 6, Raleigh officials will host an open house on rental options, with some refreshments.
cbs17
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
