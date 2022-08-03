ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS's New Bell Schedule Leaves Families Scrambling for After-School Care

Durham high schoolers might gain a precious extra hour of sleep this year, but it’s come at a cost to hundreds of younger students. This month, the Durham Public Schools Board of Education approved a new district-wide bell schedule for the 2022–23 school year. It standardizes start times in a three-tier system: elementary schools will now begin at 7:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:30 a.m., and high schools at 9:15 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
WRAL

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
DURHAM, NC
#Durham Public Schools
NewsBreak
Education
WRAL

Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham County sheriff to destroy guns from buyback event. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff's office...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

