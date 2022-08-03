Community Health Alliance offering low-cost back-to-school vaccines

Read on foxreno.com
FOX Reno
Washoe County student testing scores rebounding from pandemic slump
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to make unprecedented adjustments. Students and families struggled with illness and staff shortages, but new reports show a steady rebound to pre-pandemic learning levels. Washoe County School District (WCSD) officials say online classes, chronic absences and...
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
FOX Reno
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
FOX Reno
City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Just four days into the month, this is already Reno's fourth wettest August on record. As rainfall continues, even flooding some roads near the Reno-Tahoe airport, the City is offering sand and sand bags to residents at several locations. As Washoe...
FOX Reno
Authorities call off search for missing 35-year old man near Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 6:35 p.m. on August 6:. Crews called off search for the 35-year-old man who went missing near the Truckee River this afternoon. Authorities say that after a thorough search, they were not able to locate the man. Original...
FOX Reno
Man hospitalized after crashing into tree near Mira Loma
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is hospitalized after crashing into a tree in the Mira Loma area Thursday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to the crash around 7:51 p.m. on Rio Poco Road and South McCarran Boulevard. According to the Reno Police...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
FOX Reno
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
FOX Reno
High speed car chase leads to fire near Wadsworth Thursday evening
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A high speed car chase has ended in a fire near Wadsworth Thursday evening. According to North Lyon Fire Public Information Officer Jim Sullivan, Lyon County Sheriffs and Nevada State Police chased a vehicle going westbound on Interstate 80. Sullivan...
FOX Reno
Three-car crash causes traffic delays on I-80 west near Pyramid Way
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash Friday evening caused traffic delays on Interstate 80 going westbound between Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard. Emergency personnel responded to a call around 6:32 p.m., where three cars had collided on the interstate. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Powell...
