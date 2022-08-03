ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota’s Hino Trucks Faked Emissions Data Since at Least 2003: Report

By Stef Schrader
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vP95_0h3kHBms00 AP Images

Hino Motors, a Toyota subsidiary that manufactures trucks and buses, falsified emissions data on four of its engines since October 2003, according to a company-commissioned probe Reuters reported this week . That means that Hino has been falsifying emissions data for more than a decade than previously announced.

Investigators on the committee, who included lawyers as well as a corporate adviser, blame Hino’s company culture, where engineers didn’t feel as if they had the “psychological safety” to challenge their superiors. Now, where have we heard that line before? Oh, right— Volkswagen , the company whose Dieselgate mega-scandal brought emissions cheating to mainstream attention.

Now Hino’s in hot water for a similar issue, with a similar company culture driving the desire to fudge the numbers.

“The magnitude of their past successes has made them unable to change or look at themselves objectively, and they have been unaware of changes in the external environment and values,” said committee chairperson Kazuo Sakakibara at a briefing, Reuters reported. “The organization has become an ill-organized one where people are unable to say what they cannot do.”

Sakakibara formerly served as the head prosecutor at the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office.

According to Reuters , Hino President Satoshi Ogiso told reporters that the pressure to expand production and sales since 2000 has hindered its quality, compliance and talent development. Numerical targets like fuel efficiency or production timelines were prioritized to the detriment of everything else.

However, unlike at Volkswagen , the committee did not find any evidence that executives outside of Hino’s powertrain unit knew of the emissions issues.

Hino established the committee to investigate emissions data issues at the company after it admitted to falsifying fuel performance and emissions data on four of its engines earlier this year. In response to the committee’s latest findings, Hino has committed to coming up with a new corporate governance system in the next three months.

Per Reuters , Ogiso apologized for the actions of his company to reporters and confirmed that Toyota president Akio Toyoda had sent him a message saying that Hino’s conduct had betrayed the trust of its stakeholders. Likewise, the Japanese transportation ministry now says it will conduct an on-site investigation of Hino.

Previously, Hino said it uncovered emissions cheating dating back to only 2016. Japan’s transportation ministry revoked the certification of the affected engines in March as a result, Reuters reported. So far, Hino has recalled nearly 47,000 vehicles from its earlier disclosed timeframe with another 20,900 about to be recalled, so uncovering a long history of emissions cheating will no doubt result in even more recalls for the automaker.

Got a tip? Email the author: stef@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
CarBuzz.com

Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0

FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Fuel Efficiency#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ap Images Hino Motors#Reuters
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy