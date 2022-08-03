ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NYRB re-acquire D Kyle Duncan on loan from Belgian club

The New York Red Bulls brought back defender Kyle Duncan on loan Friday from Belgian club K.V. Oostende. The agreement is for the remainder of the MLS season. Financial terms were not disclosed. Duncan, who turns 25 on Monday, completed a transfer from NYRB to K.V. Oostende on Jan. 1...
Inter Miami face Montreal, look to start climb in East standings

As they battle to stay in the playoff picture, Inter Miami could line up shorthanded, missing two key players when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday night. Inter Miami (8-10-5, 29 points) are coming off a gutsy 1-0 victory over San Jose -- only their second road victory of the season -- to stay even with Charlotte for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte holds the wins tiebreaker, however, with nine victories.
Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old...
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player

It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor

At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
(RUMOR) NEW YORK RANGERS ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING F JIMMY VESEY

According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.
Bulls to pursue extension with Nikola Vucevic?

Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls will have initial discussions during training camp regarding a possible extension, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times. A source told Cowley that both sides want him to remain with the team beyond the final year of his contract. Vucevic is heading into the last season of his frontloaded four-year, $100M deal that he signed with Orlando. He’ll make $22M next season.
Coming off a career season, why is Sonny Milano still a free agent?

Before 2021-22, it looked like Sonny Milano’s career was headed in the direction many other former top prospects’ careers had gone. A talented run of scoring at lower levels, a solid first season in pro hockey and then a stagnant development track that leads to an inability to hold down an NHL spot. That’s seemed to be where Milano was going.
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN D MARIO FERRARO TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The San Jose Sharks announced today that they have extended D Mario Ferraro to a four-year, $13 million ($3.25M AAV) contract extension:. Ferraro, 23, was a pending restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. A prototypical defensive-defenseman, Ferraro led the Sharks in shot blocks (151) and third in hits (140). In 180 NHL games, he has managed 42 points after scoring 37 points in 80 NCAA matches at the UMass-Amherst.
