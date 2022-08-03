ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
