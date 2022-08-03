Police identify NC man found dead along Delaware road

Read on www.wral.com
Delco murder suspect arrested in North Carolina, girlfriend found safe: Police
Police say a suspect wanted for murder in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was taken into custody in North Carolina and his girlfriend was found safe.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership.
Third Suspect In Claymont Murder Case Arrested, Victim Identified
Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a homicide investigation that began in July in the Claymont area, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on July 23, 2022, Delaware State Police responded to the Claymont Auto Repair located at 3506 Philadelphia Pike regarding...
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say
LOWELL, N.C. — Police released the identity of a victim who died in a shooting at a busy intersection in Lowell Thursday night. Officers swarmed the area of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive after police said there was a multi-vehicle crash and shooting. Police were called for a crash...
Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd. When they arrived, officers said […]
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people
Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony's Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
Driver charged with DWI after car takes out guardrail, closes part of Concord road, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Repairs continue after a car took out a guardrail on Old Airport Road in Concord. That crash has closed Old Airport Road between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive. According to the city of Concord, the city’s transportation department has the road closed until crews with...
