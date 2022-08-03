Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road

Read on developinglafayette.com
Client speaks out: Lost $11,000 deposit in a dream home and allegedly overcharged
A homebuyer shared the experience he said was a “nightmare” with his contractor after having to leave his dream home.
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
brproud.com
New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
bestofswla.com
Pick Your Fruit And Flowers
Farm owners Andy and Jennifer Graycheck grow an abundant number of sunflowers and zinnias (which thrive in south Louisiana heat) at the Petite Anse Farm in New Iberia. And they invite members of the general public to come to their farm and pick these flowers. Those who visit are given...
Top 5 Places to Get Nachos in Lafayette
Here are the top 5 places to get great nachos in Lafayette:
The International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one-of-a-kind solar-powered trike
Inspired by late wife, Basile man builds one of a kind solar powered trike
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Lafayette woman featured on ‘American Pickers’: Airs Saturday
A Lafayette woman will be featured on this Saturday's episode of the hit television series, American Pickers.
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: Jockey Lot Backpack Giveaway
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Jockey Lot is having a backpack giveaway next Sunday. Here are the details.
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
theadvocate.com
LUS announces suspension of late payment charges until Sept. 30 amid electricity bill spike
Lafayette Utilities System announced Wednesday that the company will suspend late payment charges for all LUS customers until Sept. 30 to help residents struggling with higher-than-normal bills. The move comes as summer temperatures continue to rise, inflation is adding pressure to family budgets and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has...
Lake Charles American Press
Owners of farm-to-table store serve up down-home goodness
Dana Guillory gardens. She preserves fruits, vegetables and a way of life. In the Iowa farm-to-table store owned and operated by her and daughter Courtney Firestone, customers can find jellies, preserves, pickles, relish, cold drinks, fresh farm eggs, gifts and sometimes baked goods like syrup cake, zucchini bread or bread pudding.
New Carencro Construction To Bring Smoothie King, Expanded Fontenot Family Dentistry
A new two-tenant center is coming soon next to Waffle House in Carencro on Hector Connoly at the roundabout. The new center will feature a new Smoothie King, and the new, larger space for Fontenot Family Dentistry, currently located across Hector Connoly next to Super 1 Foods. “Our current space...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year
Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
