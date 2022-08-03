ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming Soon To Opelousas Inside Former Stage Space On I-49 Service Road

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
Developing Lafayette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on developinglafayette.com

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
Opelousas, LA
Business
Opelousas, LA
Lifestyle
bestofswla.com

Pick Your Fruit And Flowers

Farm owners Andy and Jennifer Graycheck grow an abundant number of sunflowers and zinnias (which thrive in south Louisiana heat) at the Petite Anse Farm in New Iberia. And they invite members of the general public to come to their farm and pick these flowers. Those who visit are given...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
CARENCRO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Luggage#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Bargain Outlet
92.9 THE LAKE

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Lake Charles American Press

Owners of farm-to-table store serve up down-home goodness

Dana Guillory gardens. She preserves fruits, vegetables and a way of life. In the Iowa farm-to-table store owned and operated by her and daughter Courtney Firestone, customers can find jellies, preserves, pickles, relish, cold drinks, fresh farm eggs, gifts and sometimes baked goods like syrup cake, zucchini bread or bread pudding.
IOWA, LA
theadvocate.com

This Carencro donut shop has closed after being open less than a year

Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location. The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday. The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive...
CARENCRO, LA
Developing Lafayette

Developing Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
564
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

 https://developinglafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy