Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
‘The Wall That Heals’ honors Native American Vietnam Veterans in Iowa
TAMA, Iowa — “The Wall That Heals”, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Tama. The Meskwaki Settlement School is hosting the display and will be open to the public for free 24-hours a day. “The Wall That Heals” honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. […]
United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist
Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Library Closed For Repairs
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library is closed until further notice. The library says after a July 27th fire in the commons area, the library is closed for repairs. The library says no books or other materials were damaged in the fire. The Downtown Library's book drop is closed, but patrons can return books to other city library locations, including Hiawatha, Ladd, or Marion, as well as one of the book drops at area Hy-Vee stores.
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Employees Of Cedar Rapids Company Go On Strike
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. A spokesperson at Ingredion’s corporate office in Westchester, Illinois said there may be temporary facility stoppages, but the company plans to continue operating the facility and fulfilling orders.
