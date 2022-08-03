Barcelona may ask Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets for salary reductions

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
Barcelona boss Xavi dashes Chelsea’s hopes of sensational transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
BARCELONA manager Xavi has reportedly shut down talk of Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving this summer. The former Arsenal captain, 33, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge just eight months after arriving at the Nou Camp. It comes as Thomas Tuchel searches for a replacement for Romelu...
Youngster who 'astonished' Lionel Messi at Barcelona joins MLS side as league enjoys biggest ever transfer window
Riqui Puig was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona by Messi, but was allowed to leave the club for free to join Los Angeles Galaxy this week.
Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona
Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club. Yet it could have...
Barcelona’s biggest flops XI of 21st century named by Spanish media, including Ibrahimovic and two ex-Arsenal stars
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC and Philippe Coutinho were named in Barcelona's "Flop XI" for the 21st Century by the Spanish media. Despite enjoying huge success across the rest of Europe, the pair struggled at the Nou Camp. Two former Arsenal stars also make the XI - but who else makes the flop...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Want Champions League Football If He Leaves Barcelona
Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong could be on the move this summer after financial issues have sprung up with his current club Barcelona.
Report: Girona Sign Left-Back Amid Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Interest
Amid reports Manchester City are interested in signing Sergio Gomez this summer and loaning him to fellow City Football Group team Girona, the Spanish side have signed a left-back. The plan was reportedly set for Girona to take the Spanish left-back on loan, but that may be changed now.
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
Report – Barcelona crisis pushes attacker closer to Juventus
Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue. The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon. They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to...
Ex-Manchester United Star On 'Disturbing' Cristiano Ronaldo Situation
Former Manchester Unites star Mikael Silvestre has spoken about the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, calling it "Disturbing".
Barcelona issue ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong amid Manchester United interest
Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid interest from Manchester United. The De Jong saga has been ongoing for months now, with his future at Barcelona still uncertain. The Dutch midfielder is unsurprisingly attracting interest from other clubs, but it remains to be seen whether a deal will be completed.
Manchester United Confirm Alex Telles Joins Sevilla On Loan
Manchester United have confirmed in an official club statement that Brazilian left back Alex Telles has left the club to join Sevilla on loan for the 22/23 season.
Richard Arnold & John Murtough spotted in Barcelona amid Man Utd interest in Frenkie de Jong
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona amid transfer interest in Dutch midfielder F
Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit, one year later: The impact of superstar's move to PSG on both clubs, and on him
As United States international Brenden Aaronson struck a surprise winner for FC Salzburg in a friendly against Barcelona in Austria on Aug. 4, 2021, Barca president Joan Laporta's activity on his phone alerted the other members of the club's travelling delegation to an issue. Less than 24 hours later, the nature of Laporta's frenzied calls became clear as the Catalan club made the announcement that rocked football: Lionel Messi was leaving.
Frenkie De Jong ‘likely’ to leave Barcelona, ‘probably’ for Chelsea — report
Barcelona appear to be running out of magic pixie dust to sprinkle on their financial spreadsheets, which could lead to a proper disaster come squad-registration time. With no more levers to pull at the moment, they might have to do things the old-fashioned way, and generate some income in the transfer market instead.
Watch: All the goals as new Atletico Madrid front three put Cadiz to the sword
Atletico Madrid’s preseason is going relatively well, all things considered. Los Rojiblancos have had a miserly approach to recruitment, with only Axel Witsel and Nahuel Molina, but also have Alvaro Morata and Saul Niguez back from their loan deals at Juventus and Chelsea respectively. Simeone appears to be bedding...
Transfer rumours: Alonso, Wan-Bissaka, Onana, Fofana, Udogie, De Jong
Barcelona remain in talks with Chelsea over Spain left-back Marcos Alonso and are confident of reaching an agreement to sign the 31-year-old. (90min) Alonso has said his goodbyes to staff at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as he looks to seal his transfer this weekend. (Mail) Crystal Palace are interested in...
Barcelona in race to register new signings - sources
Barcelona face a race against time to be able to register all of their new signings for the start of LaLiga next weekend, sources have told ESPN. LaLiga informed Barca this week they will need to pull a fourth financial lever if they want to have everyone available to face Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Aug. 13.
Your Transfer Rumor is Bullshit: Barcelona Want Trent Alexander-Arnold for £67m
FC Barcelona. Més que un club. A storied footballing institution that brought the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Leo Messi to the world on the grandest of stages. Half a billion euros in the red and saddled with over €1.3b of debt, the Spanish giants have resorted to pawning their financial future to feed their addiction at the transfer market slot machines.
