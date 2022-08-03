Only one WFISD Board incumbent filed for re-election

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With about 3 weeks remaining to file to run for the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees, only one incumbent so far has filed for re-election.

Four seats on the board are on the ballot in November.

The at-large seat now held by Elizabeth Yeager is the only one so far contested, with 2 candidates filed. Yeager has not yet filed as of Aug. 3, but two others have, Mark Hood and Sandy Camp .

Susan Grisel is the only candidate filing so far in District 1, now held by Robert Payton, who announced he is not running for re-election.

District 3 incumbent Mark Lukert has filed for a second term.

In District 5, only Jim Johnson has so far filed for the seat now held by Tom Bursey.

The terms on these seats are for four years.

