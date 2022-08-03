ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Only one WFISD Board incumbent filed for re-election

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jr2rR_0h3kGq4S00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With about 3 weeks remaining to file to run for the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees, only one incumbent so far has filed for re-election.

Four seats on the board are on the ballot in November.

The at-large seat now held by Elizabeth Yeager is the only one so far contested, with 2 candidates filed. Yeager has not yet filed as of Aug. 3, but two others have, Mark Hood and Sandy Camp .

WFISD School Board: Two candidates announce campaigns

Susan Grisel is the only candidate filing so far in District 1, now held by Robert Payton, who announced he is not running for re-election.

District 3 incumbent Mark Lukert has filed for a second term.

Jim Johnson announces run for WFISD School Board

In District 5, only Jim Johnson has so far filed for the seat now held by Tom Bursey.

The terms on these seats are for four years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Tom Bursey files for re-election to WFISD board

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are now two contested races in the WFISD Board of Trustees election.Incumbent Tom Bursey has filed for re-election to the District 5 seat he has held since 2016. He is the second incumbent now to file for re-election, leaving only Elizabeth Yeager as the only incumbent not to file yet. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF Chamber of Commerce names interim president, CEO

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has named Richard Gordon as its new interim president and CEO. Gordon is formerly the executive director of development for the City of Burkburnett. Chamber officials said his knowledge of economic development and management will prove valuable. “I’m happy...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton. Recommended changes to...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Elections
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
kswo.com

Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
CACHE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbent#Election Local#Isd#Wfisd Board#Wfisd School Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy