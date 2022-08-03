ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The drought is over: Buffalo Rock says batch of signature ginger ale headed to store shelves

By Lee Hedgepeth
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The ginger ale drought may soon be over.

That’s according to Birmingham-based bottler Buffalo Rock, which produces its own ginger ale based on the formula of a turn-of-the-century Selma pharmacist. A national food-grade CO2 shortage had caused a “gap in production” over the past month, according to a company spokesperson.

“Fortunately, we are past this interruption,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “And a batch of the beloved ginger ale was produced this week.”

Buffalo Rock said customers can expect to begin seeing the ginger ale back on shelves “over the next week.”

For those ginger ale-addicts itching to dial in a distributor, Buffalo Rock’s website features a searchable map you can use to find the can of ginger ale nearest you.

