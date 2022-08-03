ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pigs brought back to life after their hearts stopped in ‘incredibly significant’ breakthrough

By Nick McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sWR2_0h3kGb4n00

PIGS have been partly brought back to life an hour after their hearts stopped in an “incredibly significant” breakthrough.

The technique could revolutionise transplantation by giving doctors extra time to harvest organs, experts say.

And it could help bring back people who have died from drowning or cardiac arrest — but some doctors have raised ethical concerns over the idea.

The OrganEx technique, reported in Nature, involved Yale researchers pumping a cocktail of synthetic blood and drugs into pigs that had been dead for an hour.

Six hours later, organs, including the heart, were partly revived.

Dr Sam Parnia, from New York University Grossman School of Medicine, said: “This is a truly remarkable and incredibly significant study.”

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said the research had “potentially far-reaching applications”.

But Dr Anders Sandberg, from Oxford University, said: “There is a risk that it mainly prevents people from dying rather than making them recover.”

Comments / 5

Related
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#University Of Oxford#Drugs#Organex#Oxford University
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb

A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'

A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Newsweek

Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer

A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
650K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy