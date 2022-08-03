ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are actively searching for the man claimed to be responsible for shooting and wounding two men in Houma, Tuesday. The victims are recovering at an out-of-area hospital.

Violent Crimes Detectives are looking fo r 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma , who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder. Investigations revealed, that a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of Coteau Road, led to Chauvin pulling out a gun and shooting at the victims before running away.

NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District

At about 11:25 p.m., reports of gunshots in the area were called in along with more calls of a man being hit by gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 51-year-old man suffering from wounds to his lower body and legs.

The Sheriff’s Office says a second victim was found, a 55-year-old man was also shot in his lower body. The two were taken to a hospital and are currently listed to be in stable condition.

A warrant has been issued for Chauvin’s arrest on two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Chauvin is described as a white male, about 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on where Chauvin could be to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

