ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spK60_0h3kGWc200

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more.

People refusing to leave arroyos could soon be arrested

Any junk vehicles that don’t comply with the new ordinance could be subject to up to a $9,000 fine. The ordinance does not apply to properly stored or covered vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lead & Coal speed cameras back in place in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Speed cameras are back on Lead and Coal after one of the original cameras was vandalized. The camera at Lead and Cornell in the University of New Mexico area was ripped off its base in late June just two weeks after it was installed. The city removed the corresponding camera on Coal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico cannabis sales hit record monthly high

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record. According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Junk#Politics State#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque businesses turn to private security to deter theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With crime on the rise in many parts of Albuquerque, businesses are taking it upon themselves to protect their customers, employees, and their merchandise by paying for private security. “In the last few months there’s been a tremendous uptick in people desperate for security of all different kinds,” said Aaron T. Jones, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque removes abandoned RV after multiple complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say they want to know why it took the city of Albuquerque almost a month to deal with an RV abandoned near East San Jose Elementary School. After multiple 311 reports to the city the RV was finally hauled away but not after vandals torched it Wednesday morning. “It really sets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy