Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more.

Any junk vehicles that don’t comply with the new ordinance could be subject to up to a $9,000 fine. The ordinance does not apply to properly stored or covered vehicles.

