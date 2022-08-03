Innovations are emerging day by day across the consumer electronics space. They may seem mundane to you today, but billions of people are using smartphones on a daily basis, things we could only imagine of decades ago. As if that wasn't mind-blowing enough, foldable smartphones are becoming mainstream, and rollable devices may be just beyond the horizon. A handful of phone brands are now competing to launch the first rollable smartphone and one of them is Samsung. We heard only a quick word this spring of an extra-special device that may get some time in the spotlight this summer, it seems like its first rollable devices could be here sooner than expected. This begs the question — will we get to see a rollable phone at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event?

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO