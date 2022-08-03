Read on www.androidpolice.com
DuckDuckGo is making good on a promise to correct a major faux pas on its mission to further privacy on the web. Back in May, researchers caught the company allowing Microsoft's ad and analytics trackers through its mobile browsers and desktop browser extensions while blocking others. It was an act of hypocrisy, but also one of necessity: DuckDuckGo signed on Microsoft as its primary supplier of results for its search engine and one of the stipulations in their contract required the passthrough of trackers from Bing and LinkedIn in DuckDuckGo products. It appears now, though, that the contract has changed. A lot more has, too.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
Forget glass, forget metal — Google could be going high-end with future Pixel materials
It's no secret Google has a ton of hardware products coming down the line — and I'm not talking about the ones it's willing to discuss on record. Sure, the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and a new Pixel tablet planned for next year might be enough to get you excited, but really, it's the unannounced gadgets that have us excited. A new leak shines some light on two upcoming devices from Google, including a long-awaited, long-delayed device that could be on its way next year.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Your Pixel's flashlight reminders are either going to be really helpful or really annoying
Every three months, Google releases a Feature Drop for its Pixels, a roundup of new tools and tricks that enhance how you use your phone every day. Often, these are so packed with changes, it's easy to lose track of how they all work, forgetting that your Pixel has some neat capabilities it didn't always have. It's especially true for At a Glance, Google's handy widget that, lately, has become essential for everything from showcasing the air quality to controlling your smart doorbell.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
Google may not launch Android 13 until September
Google released the initial preview of Android 13 pretty early compared to previous versions of the OS. That led many to believe that Android 13 would launch publicly for everyone earlier than usually, too. However, the latest evidence suggests that this might not be the case. While we wouldn’t have been surprised if Google launched Android 13 this month, it looks like the new version might only come out in September.
WhatsApp is working on a way to catalog everyone who left your group chats
Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted developing new features for its arsenal, mainly focusing on group chats. The service recently upped the member limit in group chats from 100 to 512 and announced Communities, an all-new way to message like-minded people. With such large groups, administrators and members would like to keep a tab on members who recently left the conversation. WhatsApp is beta-testing a feature, so you aren’t asking around or left guessing.
Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
Instagram thinks tall photos are a good way to go after TikTok
In recent times, social networks have sought to replicate the success formula of TikTok. Those efforts led to the introduction of Reels on Instagram and Shorts on YouTube. But Meta's visual-first platform in particular wanted to take things several steps further than just stimulating the creation of quick, looping videos. The company infamously started testing a TikTok-like UI with posts spanning the full screen and algorithmic recommendations of videos which was met with intense backlash from users. The company decided to roll back the changes, but it looks like Instagram is not quite ready to roll back on its vertical dreams just yet, though: this time.
Weekend poll: What materials do you want your next Android phone to be made from?
These days, nearly every smartphone on the market is made from some combination of glass, plastic, and aluminum. There's no doubt that these materials have served us well — hell, the recently-released Pixel 6a features a plastic back so nice, it was easy to believe it was glass — but if you buy enough devices, it starts to get pretty boring. A whole world of exotic, luxury materials exist that are ripe for smartphone makers to use on their next-gen products, but so far, stainless steel seems to be the most adventurous any company is willing to get.
Will Samsung surprise us with a rollable smartphone at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event?
Innovations are emerging day by day across the consumer electronics space. They may seem mundane to you today, but billions of people are using smartphones on a daily basis, things we could only imagine of decades ago. As if that wasn't mind-blowing enough, foldable smartphones are becoming mainstream, and rollable devices may be just beyond the horizon. A handful of phone brands are now competing to launch the first rollable smartphone and one of them is Samsung. We heard only a quick word this spring of an extra-special device that may get some time in the spotlight this summer, it seems like its first rollable devices could be here sooner than expected. This begs the question — will we get to see a rollable phone at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event?
Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi
Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
Samsung inadvertently confirms color and storage options for its upcoming foldables
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
Here's everything to know about Google integrating Duo with Meet
As some of the best tech companies evolve, the features they offer through products and services tend to overlap. Google is all too familiar with this and the requisite countermeasures. After building out its consumer and business products as separate projects, some duplication was not to be avoided. But the company is backtracking on this big divide. In a long-anticipated change, Google Duo is on the way to become Google Meet, merging all useful features from both platforms into one. Here is what you need to know, and what timeline you can expect.
Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks
The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
Google's new repair manual makes the Pixel 6a easier to fix, but it’s in French
The Pixel 6a has been available in-store and online for a few days now. Although it’s highly unlikely you would need to repair your new phone right away, the need eventually arises as accidents occur and components wear out over time. To assist you and/or your repair technician in this eventuality, Google has published a rather detailed repair manual for the Pixel 6a, although it is only available in French at the moment.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
