Ottumwa, IA

One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
VEHICLE COLLISION WITH RESIDENCE IN OTTUMWA RESULTS IN FATALITY

OTTUMWA – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence located at 601 East Williams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control causing the vehicle to strike a residence.
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
Ottumwa Woman Charged With Theft

An Ottumwa woman is facing criminal charges following an alleged auto theft in March. According to court documents, on March 12th, 2022, 35 year old Melanie Sue Strayer took an unnamed victim’s car without permission. When the victim made the report the car had been missing for seven days. The owner stated that they had contacted Strayer repeatedly asking her to return the vehicle, but Strayer refused and stated that she would “scrap” it. The vehicle was later found abandoned on a random person’s property, with what appeared to be a blown head gasket. A warrant for Strayer’s arrest was then issued.
West Nile Virus detected in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — Mosquitoes collected on Monday near the northwest edge of Mount Sterling have tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). A positive mosquito pool is significant since Culex mosquitoes have a very short flight range of about .25 of a mile. “A positive test tells us that there are infected […]
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident

Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
KESWICK, IA

