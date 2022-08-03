ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton hit back at Chelsea Cucurella claims with an extraordinary statement

By Lucien Silverberg
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Marc Cucurella
The US Sun

Adrian Thorne dead at 84: Tributes paid to ex-Brighton star who scored famous five goals in one match to seal promotion

LEGENDARY Brighton winger Adrian Thorne has died at the age of 84. The south coast side confirmed on Friday that the ex-Plymouth, Exeter and Leyton Orient man had passed away. He is best known for scoring five goals in Brighton's 6-0 win over Watford which clinched them promotion to the second tier for the first time in their history back in 1958.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella

Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process. Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe. The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Brighton Hove Albion
Yardbarker

Done deal: Chelsea officially announce the signing of Brighton left-back

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Brighton left-back Zak Sturge. Sturge is an attack-minded left-back who spent last season playing in Brighton’s U18 side. The defender made one appearance for the U23s, but failed to make the step up to the first team. Now, Chelsea have officially announced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter Praises Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Prior To Sunday's Clash

Manchester United will start their Premier League season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter has shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag. The last time both teams met was in the final games of the past Premier League season, unfortunately, the Red Devils were embarrassed by their equals from the South (4-0) at the Amex Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Liverpool Twitter erupts after wild 2-2 draw with Fulham in Premier League opener

It was not an ideal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign for Liverpool on Saturday as they settled for a 2-2 draw with recently promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage. To even grab a lone point is seen as a positive for the Reds, who played very poorly. Even worse, the side lost Thiago to […] The post Liverpool Twitter erupts after wild 2-2 draw with Fulham in Premier League opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy