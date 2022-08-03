Sarasota, FL – August 3, 2022 (SNN TV) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday the top ten (10) finalists for the class of 2023. Voting to select three (3) Circus Ring of Fame inductees will commence on Wednesday, August 3 beginning noon EDT. The online voting will close September 5, 2022 at midnight. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023. “This year the nominating committee was very thorough in its deliberations,” said Bill Powell, Chair of the Foundation. “We believe the candidates are all worthy of consideration but only three will be the deserving inductees representing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture,” he noted.

