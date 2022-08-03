Read on www.snntv.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Suncoast Captains rated among best in the world
Suncoast charter captains are rated among the best in the world. FishingBooker is the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips. Each year they recognize top performers with the Angler’s Choice Award. Out of 7,800 global charter options available on the site, eight captains in Sarasota County...
Bat colony moves into a Venice man's home
Thousands of bats have moved in to a Venice man's attic. Larry Collins moved from Colorado a year ago. This nightmare is something he never expected. “What am I going to do? What's it going to cost?,” said Collins. What started with one bat in the garage turned into...
New tiller truck in town for Sarasota County
There is an exciting new addition to the Sarasota County Fire Department. They just bought a tiller truck, which is unique because it takes two people to drive. The new truck will be housed at Fire Station 1. The maneuverability will allow firefighters to access tight roads and sharp turns in downtown Sarasota.
Identifying the Fish of Florida and Where to Find Them
Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/identifying-the-fish-of-florida-and-where-to-find-them/. You probably heard that Florida is “The Fishing Capital of the World.” So you and your pals charter a boat with us in sunny Tampa Bay. You’ve got the gear and the bait. But you don’t have a clue about which fish of...
Missing teen sought in Bradenton
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - 14 year old Jenaci Nieto is missing and authorities could use the public's help to find her. She was last seen at approximately 11PM on Tuesday, August 2nd, at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Jenaci ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5'2", approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts (unknown color).
Van Wezel Foundation learning program helps combat 'summer slide'
SARASOTA - The Van Wezel's summer learning program is helping students across the Suncoast combat summer learning loss. Educators call it the "summer slide" before heading back to school. “The opportunity to continue learning as they had during the school year and make sure they don’t lose any of that...
Bishop Animal Shelter brings new medical facility to Manatee County
BRADENTON - After years of working out of a re-purposed closet, veterinarians with Manatee County have all the space in the world in their new medical facility. 12 years ago, the grand opening of the Bishop Animal Shelter – now owned by Manatee County – wouldn’t have been a thing. The Bishop family originally built the shelter in the 1950s in spite of Manatee County’s animal services.
No masks or mandates for students heading back to school
Masks and Covid-19 vaccines will not be required for kids to head back to school in Sarasota County and Manatee County school districts. Both counties say they are treating Covid like any other illness - if you are sick, you should stay home. Neither district will be conducting contact tracing...
Circus Ring of Fame announces 2023 Ring finalists
Sarasota, FL – August 3, 2022 (SNN TV) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday the top ten (10) finalists for the class of 2023. Voting to select three (3) Circus Ring of Fame inductees will commence on Wednesday, August 3 beginning noon EDT. The online voting will close September 5, 2022 at midnight. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, February 4, 2023. “This year the nominating committee was very thorough in its deliberations,” said Bill Powell, Chair of the Foundation. “We believe the candidates are all worthy of consideration but only three will be the deserving inductees representing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture,” he noted.
Sarasota bicyclist dies after hit by SUV
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A 59-year-old Sarasota man has died from the injuries he sustained in a crash, while he was stopped on his bike. It happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven...
DOH Sarasota to host free Back2School Clinic this weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota Health Department is hosting a free walk-in Back2School vaccine clinic for kids, this weekend. It's happening this Saturday from eight in the morning to noon at the DOH Sarasota downtown location at 2200 Ringling Blvd. Parents, if your kids are going into pre-school and...
Man indicted in 1990 murder of Deep Creek woman
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A big step in a Charlotte County cold case. A man sitting on death row states away is now indicted in a 1990 murder case. The man has a violent history which landed him behind bars. But the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is not letting his...
Get back to school safely
SARASOTA- School starts on Wednesday and the back to school traffic starts right along with it. Remember to leave yourself more time to get to work next week. “Expect delays on roadways,” Officer Jason Frank said. “Our major thoroughfares into the city all have schools on them, so Fruitville, South Trail, North Trail, there is obviously going to be delays, so plan ahead.”
New statewide opioid recovery program launching in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is addressing the opioid crisis with a new program to help Florida families. The program is called Coordinated Opioid Recovery or CORE. The governor said the goal is to help people break the cycle of addiction by offering medical assisted treatment. As the...
Driver takes to Reddit to "out" road menace
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - SNN viewers sent us this video of an apparent road rage incident in Palmer Ranch in south Sarasota. The Reddit member says he was just driving on McIntosh, coming back from a morning jog this morning, and turns onto Central Sarasota Parkway eastbound. As he is passing the Stoneybrook development, a red pickup truck drives around the posting person on the shoulder of the road. The Reddit user voices the license plate number, which sounds like 3-7-A-E-W-R on the video.
Foster kids receive support from All Star Children's Foundation ahead of school year
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Kids are going back to school next week! But some students on the Suncoast need an extra helping hand when it comes to preparation, and they include those in foster care. There are over 1400 children currently in foster care in Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties....
No swim advisories lifted at four Manatee County beaches
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The results from Monday's beach samples in Manatee County are in. The bacteria levels came back safe, so the no swim advisory has been lifted. The no swim advisory has been lifted at the following beaches:. Manatee Public Beach North. Bayfront Park North. Coquina Beach North.
Motorcyclist dies in Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY- One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. According to Florida Highway Patrol, The Motorcycle was heading Northbound on Lakewood Ranch Blvd just before 11 AM and was speeding. The driver attempted to pass a vehicle as he approached a driveway exit near Gatewood Drive. The motorcycle hit a car exiting the driveway, spinning the car while the driver was flung from the motorcycle.
Sarasota woman and team witness airstrike in Ukraine
(SARASOTA COUNTY) - (WSNN) - A normal day turned into a nightmare in Vinnytsia, a city in Western Ukraine, when on July 14th, a missile struck a shopping center. A Sarasota woman and her team explain the details of the blast. "It was pure chaos," Alex21 for Ukraine Founder Liz...
