Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4

Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's
The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Athletics survive Angels' 7 solo home runs, win 8-7
Ramon Laureano drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics survived seven solo home runs by the Los Angeles Angels -- two by Shohei Ohtani -- to win 8-7 in Anaheim, Calif. on Thursday. The teams combined for nine homers, but the Athletics got two-run bombs from Seth Brown and...
Reynolds' leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
Wilson Contreras hits 2-run HR in 8th as Cubs beat Marlins 2-1
AP - Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Justin Steele matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday.The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer, waking up a sleepy crowd.Contreras pointed toward the roaring fans and pounded his chest after he crossed the plate.He and Ian Happ got warm receptions in their first home game since Tuesday's trade deadline passed...
