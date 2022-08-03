Jose Urquidy Paints a Masterpiece. Shuts down Red Sox En Route to Astros 6-1 Win.

PHILADELPHIA — Baseball’s all-time hit king took a swing at his critics Sunday before a ceremony honoring the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series champions. Pete Rose deflected a question about an allegation that he had sex with a woman when she was a minor, ESPN reported. Rose, 81, was appearing on the field in Philadelphia for the first time since he was banned by Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO