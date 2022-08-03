Read on www.yardbarker.com
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM. Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking. Saliba 8. Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
19-year-old tipped as the next star to break into the Arsenal first team
Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team. Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following...
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
