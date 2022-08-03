The Rochester Salvation Army is helping families deal with inflation back-to-school shopping

Read on www.kimt.com
KIMT
'Restore' is celebrating 8 years of supporting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home-building mission
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Restore is celebrating eight years in Rochester with the annual Restorefest. Restore is an ongoing fundraiser for the non-profit Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. Sales floor manager, Amanda Kintzi says they take local furniture donations to resell. All sales then go back toward supporting the Habitat's...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic provides briefing preparing children and parents for another school year
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It won't be long before students will be hitting the books again. On Friday, Mayo Clinic held a briefing to prepare students and parents for a successful school year. During Friday's discussion, Mayo Clinic had some good advice for parents when it comes to protecting their children's health when they head back to school.
steeledodgenews.com
Friend launches fundraiser to help family who’s lost both parents
Sasha Giesler finds it unbelievable that tragedy could strike a family again in such a short period of time. Giesler became best friends with Kayla Wimer-Wood about 10 years ago and even closer six years ago when she lost her husband, Dennis Wimer Jr., who suffered a brain injury after being critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. He survived the crash, but died several months later after falling and getting another brain injury.
Rochester man's run on American Ninja Warrior brings in tens of thousands to help dogs
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Roo Yori is no stranger to American Ninja Warrior. The 45-year-old from Rochester, Minn. just competed in his seventh season. "Qualifiers went really well. So in qualifiers I hit another buzzer. So I got up the warped wall and hit a buzzer to advance to the semi-finals," Yori recalled.
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
KIMT
Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shots fired last evening at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis sent shoppers running for cover. Police say it did no was injured. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office work collaboratively with other area agencies to conduct regular active threat trainings. There are three key words to remember: Run, hide, and fight.
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
KAAL-TV
From hobby to business: Rochester family opens discount store
(ABC 6 News) - A new discount store officially opened its doors in northwest Rochester on Tuesday. What started out as a hobby during the pandemic has now turned into a family business. Katie and Jason Grabow started buying pallets of overstock items. The store, Med City Discount Outlet, sells...
KIMT
No one injured in Saturday morning fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No one was hurt after a fire at an auto repair shop Saturday morning. Multiple 911 calls before 8 am reported smoke coming from Nashby’s Radiator and Auto Repair in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue SE in Albert Lea. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front and north sides of the building. Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for roughly three more hours to extinguish any fire hidden lingering inside the structure.
KEYC
Cerebral palsy patient receives life-changing surgery
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Corey Schlenker was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders affecting the left side of his body, limiting his arm function and his balance while he walked. “I was getting tired of my arm being up like this and being afraid of falling,” Schlenker...
KIMT
Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training
ROCHESTER, Minn.- With mass shootings happening across the nation - active shooter training is something a lot of us have probably seen more of. On Saturday, Dodge County first responders practiced has their own active shooter training. The training was for all of Dodge County's public safety agencies. The agencies...
KIMT
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
