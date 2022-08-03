CAAR releases 2nd quarter housing market report

Read on www.nbc29.com
Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The postal service is holding a job fair on August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Center on Glenwood Station Lane. The post office is looking for rural and city mail carriers. “There are employers that are looking. I know...
Climate action planning listening session
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville hosted the virtual climate action plan listening session Thursday, August 4. The first of two sessions scheduled for August were created to allow people to open up climate conversations. These sessions include representatives from organizations who prioritize communities heavily impacted by climate change. “One is...
CPD looking to fill some open positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking to bring on some new hires. The department has job openings for both experienced officers and new recruits. CPD is hoping to send 10 people to recruit school in January. “It’s going to challenge you. You’re going to do things...
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
New recycling program lets people reprocess their mattress
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville. Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location. “We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said. It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full...
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
Valley church collects donations for Kentucky flood survivors
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pastor Chuck Balsamo of Destiny Family Center in Stuarts Draft has been involved in disaster relief efforts for many years, but the flooding in Kentucky hit home for him as he has a friend in that area. The church leaders decided to hold a supply...
Positive art, T-shirts setting the tone for Henley Middle School’s year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new Albemarle County principal and student are teaming up to bring some positivity to Henley Middle School. Rising 8th grader Logan Juhl wasn’t expecting much when she picked up her pencil and paper a few weeks ago. “I mean, it’s just I love...
UVA Women’s Basketball Team surprises YMCA girls basketball camp
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Women’s Basketball Team prepared a surprise for a group of young ladies at the Piedmont YMCA. The campers got to spend their final day of camp playing basketball with a few of their idols. “It was really cool and they were really nice...
