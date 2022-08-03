Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

Read on www.fox10tv.com
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile. According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street. Officials said the driver never stopped.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wisconsin murder suspect also accused in Flomaton man’s death
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder in Green Bay, Wis., is also accused of the murder of a Flomaton man, according to The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson, who’s from Michigan, was arrested earlier this week near Birmingham. He’s charged in the death of Dwight Dixon, 52.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
14-year-old killed in Alabama by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Dailey now facing serious charges after an incident in front of the Orange Beach Police Department. Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass Sunday morning. An officer found it later that evening. “He went to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
East Alabama man, on the run for 34 years, guilty of 1985 Murder
An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pleaded guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison.
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 suspects heading to grand jury following the murder of an 11-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two months since 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette was killed in his home. Three of the five suspects accused of his murder were in court today. This is the second time the family of Lequinten Morrissette has listened as investigators pieced together...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola crash could be 20th death in U.S. connected to faulty air bags
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warning to drivers -- who may not even know they’re potentially in danger. We’re learning a deadly accident last month in Pensacola that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man could be the 20th death in the U.S., connected to faulty airbags. It’s...
