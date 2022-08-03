Mid-Michigan projects receive $786K to reduce crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO