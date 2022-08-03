Mid-Michigan projects receive $786K to reduce crime

Read on www.wnem.com
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
WILX-TV
MSP First District investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan. Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a...
Detroit News
Man imprisoned 15 years is suing Oakland County lawmen, ex-cellmates for conviction
Detroit — A man who served 15 years of a life prison term for an arson fire in 2000 that killed five children is suing Oakland County police and ex-cellmates after his conviction was set aside. Juwan Deering, 50, was released from prison last September after a judge vacated...
abc12.com
Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
abc12.com
Curfew imposed for a large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
WNEM
Police set curfew for minors during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department has issued a curfew for minors during the week of Back to the Bricks. The City of Flint Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for residents under 17-years-old will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.
cityofflint.com
City of Flint administration debunks false claims about ARPA application process
FLINT, Mich. — August 4, 2022. A Flint City Council member has falsely claimed that residents can apply for ARPA funds using a form that has been distributed both online and in-person. The form was not approved by city council nor the City of Flint administration. It is not a formal application, and funds cannot be allocated based on the information collected.
WNEM
Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that asks the court to decide if the state constitution protects the right to abortions. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could prosecute doctors and nurses for providing reproductive care.
3 Flint officials file bullying, harassment complaints against city council
FLINT, MI -- Three top officials in City Hall have filed complaints against the City Council, claiming they are the victims of verbal abuse and bullying. Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan, Treasurer Amanda Trujillo and Purchasing Manager Lauren Rowley filed the complaints with Flint’s Human Resources and Labor Relations Department, which has forwarded the information to the city Ombudsperson’s Office.
WNEM
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. The ban, if enforced, would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Thursday, doctors...
WNEM
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in weather-related traffic crash
LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Lapeer woman died because of injuries she received in a weather-related traffic crash on Wednesday. Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a crash at the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road at 4:33 p.m.
Owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants pleads guilty to federal tax evasion
BAY CITY, MI — The owner of several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants in Saginaw and Bay counties has pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge. Jose M. Costilla, 45, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to the lone count he faced, that of knowingly and willingly filing a false tax return for tax year 2018.
WNEM
Police: Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Owosso Thursday night. According to a release from the Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to the Avenue Bar and Grill for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. Police say...
WNEM
Battalion Chief: Department responded to 25-30 calls for downed power lines
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy said more than 84,000 homes and businesses across the state lost power following Wednesday afternoon’s storms. The Flint Fire Department responded to a call of a tree on top of a semi-truck on West Fourth Avenue and Mason Street near downtown Flint on Wednesday.
WNEM
First Warn 5: Friday Evening, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases. The average price of median monthly rent in Flint for the first half of this year was $1,243, according to House Canary's National Rental Report. Canadian student-athletes visit Flint...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
WNEM
Storms cause arcing wires across Genesee Co.
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - As crews across mid-Michigan tend to downed power lines following Wednesday afternoon’s storms, the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding people about what to do if they see a downed wire. The department said it’s been busy responding to multiple arcing wires...
