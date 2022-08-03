ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Let us join the picket lines! Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from top allies to allow them to stand with strikers... but they promise not to wave placards

By Kumail Jaffer, Political Reporter For The Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Keir Starmer is facing pressure from frontbenchers to be allowed to join picket lines – as long as they don't wave placards.

The Labour leader issued fresh calls for his team to stay away from pay protests last weekend.

But Lisa Nandy, his levelling up spokesman, was seen with striking BT workers in Wigan on Monday.

No action was taken, with her allies saying she had received clearance from Labour HQ to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwd8b_0h3kEteD00
Lisa Nandy (pictured centre), Sir Keir Starmer's levelling up spokesman in the Labour shadow cabinet, was seen with striking BT workers in Wigan on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00a3PV_0h3kEteD00
Three of Sir Keir Starmer's top team told him to drop the issue after the episode with Mrs Nandy, according to The Guardian

Now members of the shadow cabinet are urging Sir Keir to change his edict and allow them to show solidarity with strikers – on the basis that they are meeting constituents rather than joining the pickets.

The Labour leader will reportedly make a decision when he returns from holiday on August 15.

Three of Sir Keir's top team told him to drop the issue after the episode with Mrs Nandy, according to The Guardian.

'She's talking to her constituents, who are on a picket line, to find out how they feel,' one said.

'There's a world of difference between that and standing on a picket line with a placard.' But party officials said Sir Keir's position was not likely to change.

A source added: 'There are ways of resolving disputes, engaging with unions and keeping in with Labour traditions, but that's not necessarily through gesture politics, such photo ops and placards on pickets, so that position hasn't changed.'

Shabana Mahmood, Labour's national campaign coordinator, doubled down on the party leader's message yesterday, telling Sky News: 'A government-in-waiting has to behave seriously like a government.

'He's been very clear that Labour frontbenchers should not be picketing at a picket line – but there's a world of difference between that and members of parliament meeting their constituents and talking about the issues that are affecting them. That's what Lisa was doing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGl4s_0h3kEteD00
The row escalated after Sir Keir sacked Sam Tarry (pictured) as transport spokesman for giving interviews on a rail union picket line last week

The row escalated after Sir Keir sacked Sam Tarry as transport spokesman for giving interviews on a rail union picket line last week.

Yesterday Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the latest senior party figure to defy Sir Keir when he encouraged his own team to turn out on picket lines.

He said: 'I'm not going to tell Keir how to manage his group. And I imagine I wouldn't take very kindly to him trying to tell me how to manage my group.

'The bottom line is this, that going back to the actual principle of the strike action and the issue of the day, people know my opinion, people know that I have been on the front line supporting people on the pickets, talking to them, listening to their issues. I've seen many of my frontbench colleagues out supporting people on the front line.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jonathan Ashworth says Keir Starmer's breaches of MP code of conduct was 'inadvertent'

Jonathan Ashworth has defended Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct several times.The frontbencher appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Sir Keir's failure to register eight separate interests on time."He's apologised and it's inadvertent, it's for late registrations of issues, is not for pretending he didn't get football tickets or something like that, it's not for trying to lie about it or hide the truth about it, it's about being a little bit late," Mr Ashworth said. Sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Climate activists disrupt Liz Truss speech at Tory leadership hustings

Climate activists shouted “you should be ashamed of yourself” as they disrupted Liz Truss’s speech at the latest Conservative leadership hustings on Friday (5 August).During her opening remarks at the Winter Garden theatre in Eastbourne, several activists from the youth group Green New Deal Rising stood to heckle Ms Truss about the government’s climate record and her policies.“Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself,” the first activist shouted, before being removed by security.A number of other protesters then popped up from their seats to heckle, before being taken away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustingsLiz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustings‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sacked Labour frontbencher warns Starmer risks being ‘blown over’ by cost-of-living crisis

A Labour MP sacked by Keir Starmer after conducting TV interviews from a picket line has warned the party’s leader risks being “blown over” by his failure to take strong action on the cost-of-living crisis.Writing in The Independent, Sam Tarry said that Starmer cannot lead Labour to election victory against a new Conservative prime minister unless working people believe that he “stands with them” in the face of soaring prices and falling living standards.The party should be backing workers’ demands for pay rises to keep pace with inflation, he said.And he said that, with average energy bills expected to rise...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Nandy
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Shabana Mahmood
The Guardian

Time to admit it – Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster

Thank you, John Harris, for speaking the devastating truth about the nightmare after Brexit (Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain, 3 August). He left out visual artists, who are suffering along with musicians. The bureaucracy Brexit has inflicted on them is Kafkaesque.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Sunak’s remarks on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’ divides Tories

Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures, with Labour labelling it as “scandalous”.The Tory leadership hopeful told party members that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video footage revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.It’s scandalous that Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to prosperous Tory shiresShadow levelling up secretary Lisa...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Picketing#Picket Lines#Bt#Wigan#Labour Hq
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother will give him 'mouth-to-mouth' if he's denied oxygen: Family wait to find out if they can move 12-year-old to a hospice to die peacefully as mother says she is 'prepared to do anything' to keep him alive

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance has said that she may resort to 'mouth-to-mouth' if her son is denied oxygen, as his family have returned to the High Court today in a last-ditch bid to move the 12-year-old boy into a hospice to die. A shattering week for Archie's family... as...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'If my gut was telling me there was no chance, it might be different. But my mother’s instinct tells me my boy’s in there': Archie Battersbee’s mum lays bare what’s fuelled her loving fight... as she spends her final hours with him

No one could have fought harder. That much at least has been a comfort for Hollie Dance in these last desperate couple of days. ‘I know I did everything I could,’ she says. ‘Everything.’. Who could deny it? Week in, week out, as one legal battle has...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, 55, and London doctor appear at court ahead of trial accused of plotting to traffic a man to the UK and harvest his organs

A wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a London doctor face a provisional trial next May on charges linked to an alleged organ-harvesting plot. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a lawyer and district senator for the People's Democratic Party in Nigeria, his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, an accountant, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor, are accused of the organ-harvesting plot after allegedly taking the man off the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss facing first sleaze investigation over ‘murky donations’

Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.Labour on Thursday appealed to the cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner. The Liberal Democrats have also written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards asking her to open an investigation of her own. The Independent reported this morning that Ms Truss was facing questions about why she did not declare the thousands of pounds worth of hospitality spent on schmoozing Tory...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng defends holidaying PM and chancellor saying 'I'm here, I'm in a suit'

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the chancellor and prime minister, who are on holiday amid the news that the UK could enter a recession in the last three months of the year.Nadhim Zahawi was said to be “working remotely” from a family break and Boris Johnson was reportedly on his delayed honeymoon, but neither issued a statement when the news broke on Thursday, 4 August.“I’m the business secretary, I’m here...I’m in a suit... I’m in regular contact with the prime minister and chancellor, they’re completely on top of what’s happening,” Mr Kwarteng said.Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
BBC

Bin strike suspended in Elmbridge and Surrey Heath for talks

A 20-day strike by refuse workers over pay has been suspended in parts of Surrey pending further talks. Workers employed by Amey walked out on 1 August and a spokeswoman for the firm said she was "pleased" discussions were progressing. Union members will return to work in Elmbridge and Surrey...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

Roy Hackett was a civil rights hero – everyone in Britain should know his name

A Black pioneer has joined his ancestors: one of Britain’s most celebrated civil right activists, Roy Hackett, has passed away. The whole country should know his name and be taught the extraordinary story of one of the most powerful organised resistance movements against racial discrimination in 20th-century Britain. It is a story of community determination, collaboration and hope.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

523K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy