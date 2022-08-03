New irrigation research and tech helps Utah farmers produce food and save water

Read on www.upr.org
Related
deseret.com
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
Utah solar project launches to help power Meta’s data center
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Greenbacker, a green energy investment company, announced that its Graphite Solar project in Carbon County, Utah, has entered commercial operation. Project partners and local officials hosted […]
Utah spends $190 million to enact statewide water conservation measures
A little known, but very important state board went through money like it was water on Thursday — all to enact some new conservation measures across Utah.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
etvnews.com
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
kslnewsradio.com
Low water levels at Utah Lake cause restrictions for Daybreak
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Daybreak Water Company says its secondary water access is restricted because of the low water levels at Utah Lake. The restriction on access to secondary water came from the Utah Engineer’s Office. Secondary water is unfiltered water that is used for things such...
KUTV
A new way to thrift shop in Utah
KUTV — The following information was provided by Preloved. Satu and Josef Kujanpää joined Fresh Living to share more information about their business. Satu and Josef are both Finnish. When Satu fell in love with the Finnish thrift stores, she wanted to bring the concept to the States.
ksl.com
Utah board approves 'historic' $190M in secondary water meter grants. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources on Thursday approved $190 million in grants toward dozens of projects that will add about 114,000 meters, helping cover more than half of the remaining unmetered secondary water connections in the state in the coming years. The list of...
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Board of Water Resources approves nearly $200 million to build secondary water meters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources signed off on almost $200 million in grants yesterday — all to be used to build secondary water meters across the state. The funds for the grants come from H.B.0242, which was signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Spencer Cox.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi to spend $14.3 million installing 5,700 secondary water meters; residents to eventually pay for usage
The Utah State Legislature passed a law in the last session requiring cities to install secondary water meters on all homes by 2030. The bill is in response to Utah’s drought and for water savings. Secondary meters will allow water providers to understand water usage by businesses and homeowners better.
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
kslnewsradio.com
Mossy Cave Trail in Bryce Canyon selected as 2022 Hot Spot
BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — Bryce Canyon’s Mossy Cave Trail has been chosen as a 2022 Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace Organization. To celebrate, a Leave No Trace Team will work with the National Park Service from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29 to provide information and service work to reduce the impact humans have on the trail.
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
Comments / 0