ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland health officials are restricting access to the monkeypox vaccine

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKXg8_0h3kEkwu00

Maryland health officials are restricting access to the monkeypox vaccine 02:19

BALTIMORE -- Monkeypox is becoming a reason for concern across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that at a national level, the caseload is doubling every week with about 6,300 U.S. cases so far.

Data collected by the CDC shows that there have been 149 cases in Maryland to date.

New York, Illinois, and California have already declared a state of emergency as the virus continues to spread. There is even more concern because there is a limited supply of vaccines.

"The biggest challenge right now is getting vaccines into the arms of high risk individuals because we know this vaccine is safe. It's effective. We just don't have enough of it," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, the senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Maryland health officials say the state has received doses for only about 3,200 people. Because of the low supply, officials say vaccines will be limited to close contacts of those who tested positive—including someone you live with and people who may be exposed to the virus because of their jobs.

"We're on top of it," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "We have an entire team of people working hard every single day, working together with our local partners and our hospitals and with the federal government, and we think it's pretty much under control, but we are watching it very carefully."

Right now, the virus is mostly affecting men who have sex with men.

Brian Thomas is a travel nurse from Baltimore. Thomas said he got the virus after attending a pride parade in Florida. Thomas' first symptom was a rash.

"After I put all of the symptoms together, that's when I became suspicious that it might be monkeypox. So then that's when I got tested." Thomas said.  "I tested positive and then the lesions kind of developed for me over about five to seven days. So, like, every day I woke up with a few new pox."

The CDC says the virus spreads through close contact including skin-to-skin contact or in cases where someone touches a rash, scabs, body fluids, or even objects like the towels used by a person who has the virus.

Monkeypox can be very painful because of symptoms like lesions that develop on the skin. Other symptoms include a rash, fever, and body aches. Adalja says the virus does not spread as easily as COVID-19.

"Each pathogen has its own biological characteristics and you cannot just say COVID-19 is a virus, monkeypox is a virus; therefore, they will act the same," Adalja said. "Each virus has its own transmission characteristics, its own countermeasures, its own contagiousness; so, you can't equate the two. They're apples and oranges."

Testing for the virus is still only possible through a medical professional. There is no at-home testing at this time. Your point of contact for testing will be your doctor.

On Thursday, Baltimore's health department will be offering monkeypox vaccines to those who meet the vaccine criteria.

People may contact health officials for clinics beginning on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m.

(Eastern) 1200 E Fayette St. 410-396-9410.

(Druid) 1515 W North Ave. 410-396-0176.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LwRK_0h3kEkwu00
Monkeypox cases are slowly growing in Maryland 02:55

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MD receives $22.9M for offshore wind apprenticeship program

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has received $22.9 million in federal money to build a training program for the offshore wind industry, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced.The Maryland Works for Wind project will partner local companies and unions to develop a training model for the offshore wind industry, while trying to reach potential workers from underserved populations such as formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans and teenagers and young adults who are no longer in school or working.The state is receiving the grant through the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge, a $500 million workforce development program with an equity focus.Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about the fireboat 'Tommy' at the Fire Museum of Maryland

HI Everyone! In a port city, a fireboat is a very big deal. Be it a pier fire, a fire in a warehouse on a pier or a boat fire, the best place to fight that fire is from the water. The fireboat would have an endless source of water for the battle. One such boat was the Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., also known as the Tommy! Named for the legendary congressman and mayor, it served the community for 59 years. It was retired in 2015. Four years later, the Fire Museum of Maryland began work that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
City
California, MD
State
Illinois State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy

BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings

BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Comfortable start with warm front on the way

BALTIMORE --- We have a refreshing start for our Wednesday, but heat is on the horizon! We ditched the humidity overnight thanks to a cold front. Unfortunately, a warm front is on the way, so our break from the sticky weather will be short-lived.Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 93 this afternoon and a low of 75 tonight. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and Annapolis areas. That means pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups like the elderly, children and those with asthma or heart disease.Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening.   On Friday, a cold front will bring widespread storms, and more chances for storms this weekend. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Apples And Oranges#Diseases#General Health
Daily Voice

Five More Facing Charges In Felony Fourth Of July Shooting In Maryland: State Police

Five new suspects have been apprehended in connection to a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Maryland, bringing the total to nine arrests, according to state police. In Dorchester County, Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge was shot on Monday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane, police said, later succumbing to his injuries after being rushed to the Dorchester General Hospital.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy